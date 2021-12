اكتشاف كوكب فائق الخفة بحجم المريخ وتركيبة عطارد يدور حول نجمه في 8 ساعات فقط

Meet a featherweight exoplanet: GJ 367 b. The HARPS instrument on our 3.6m telescope helped determine that the planet's mass is half the mass of Earth — one of the lightest known exoplanets.



More on @DLR_en 🔗 https://t.co/l4PgOStxS2



Illustration credit:SPP 1992/Patricia Klein pic.twitter.com/GcO9h5SJuw