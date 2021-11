شاهد: "سبيس إكس" وناسا تطلقان أداة تحطيم الكويكبات "للدفاع الكوكبي"!

If only the dinosaurs had a space program. 🦖🦕☄️



The #DARTMission is doing something that's never been done. The goal? To crash into the moonlet of a binary asteroid system. The reason? To test if kinetic impact is an effective #PlanetaryDefense method. https://t.co/0YPTJKV2Rlpic.twitter.com/SmSr3kK3kj