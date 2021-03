هابل يحلّ لغز تعتيم نجم وحش في مجرة الكلب الأكبر

Why is this massive star dimming? Hubble is on the case! 🔎



Material cast off from VY Canis Majoris forms a dust cloud that obstructs the star’s light. This star is so big that if it replaced our Sun, it'd extend between the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn: https://t.co/nb5cXfnRIwpic.twitter.com/0hNliTXb4R