هابل يعثر على نجم ميت في الفضاء السحيق نتج عنه موجة صدمية برتقالية (صورة)

#HubbleFriday This Hubble image shows a small section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave.



Between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago, a star about 20 times larger than our Sun went supernova, and its shockwave is still expanding at around 220 miles per second: https://t.co/A0cT2NbsCVpic.twitter.com/PihWeOr7XG