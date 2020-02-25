المريخ "يتسلل" خلف الهلال في مشهد مثير للدهشة

View this post on Instagram

Here's the moon uncovering Mars this morning. This is the end of the "occultation." Taken with a Canon 5Dmkiii, 10" f/5 reflector, PlaneWave L-350 mount, all remotely controlled.