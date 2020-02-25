 
المريخ "يتسلل" خلف الهلال في مشهد مثير للدهشة

صورة أرشيفية للاحتجاب
اختفى المريخ لفترة وجيزة خلف القمر، يوم الثلاثاء 18 فبراير، ما وفر مشهدا سماويا نادرا للمصورين الفلكيين.

وبدأت هذه الظاهرة الكونية في وقت مبكر من صباح الثلاثاء، قبل أن تشرق الشمس فوق الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة.

وكان لدى مراقبي السماء في الغرب الأمريكي، رؤية أفضل بكثير للمريخ عندما اختبأ خلف القمر، حيث لم يكن يتوجب عليهم سوى الاستيقاظ قبل طلوع الفجر ليشهدوا الحدث الفلكي الرائع، المعروف باسم الاحتجاب.

وتمكن عدد من المصورين الفلكيين من رصد الظاهرة الفريدة، والتقطوا صورا وفيديوهات توثق لحظة خروج المريخ من وراء القمر في نهاية الاحتجاب.

ويمكن رؤية كوكب المريخ وهو يرتفع فوق الطرف المظلم لقمرنا، في الوقت الذي كان فيه وجهه مضاء بنور الشمس بنحو 24%، ما يجعله يظهر في شكل هلال.

أما بالنسبة لمراقبي الحدث الفلكي في بقية أنحاء العالم، حيث لم يمر القمر مباشرة أمام المريخ، اقترب الجرمان السماويان من بعضهما في عتمة الليل، ما جعلهما يتشاركان في نفس خط الطول السماوي، في حدود الساعة 13:17 بتوقيت غرينتش.

ولم يكن هناك حاجة إلى التلسكوبات لمتابعة الحدث، لأن المريخ والقمر كانا مشرقين بما يكفي لرؤيتهما  بالعين المجردة، على الرغم من أن التلسكوبات توفر متابعة أفضل للحدث الذي دام نحو ساعة قبل شروق الشمس.

ومن المنتظر أن يعود هذا الحدث الفلكي الذي يجمع القمر والمريخ، في 18 مارس، في اليوم نفسه الذي سيحدث فيه اقتران القمر مع كوكبي المشتري وزحل.

المصدر: سبيس

