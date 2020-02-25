المريخ "يتسلل" خلف الهلال في مشهد مثير للدهشة
اختفى المريخ لفترة وجيزة خلف القمر، يوم الثلاثاء 18 فبراير، ما وفر مشهدا سماويا نادرا للمصورين الفلكيين.
وبدأت هذه الظاهرة الكونية في وقت مبكر من صباح الثلاثاء، قبل أن تشرق الشمس فوق الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة.
Moon, Space Station, and if you look closely, Mars.— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) February 20, 2020
Great photo, Paul Schmit! https://t.co/VwUg16kBrcpic.twitter.com/qLXtWQcpMq
Mars and The Moon this morning right before the Moon passed in front of the red planet #astronomy#astrophotography#space#moon#mars#occulation#stormhour— BG Boyd (@bgboydphoto) February 18, 2020
📷 Canon EOS 70D
🔭 Celestron Nexstar 6SE
📋 1500mm | 1/125s | f/10 | ISO-2000 pic.twitter.com/eAolsmmfDZ
وكان لدى مراقبي السماء في الغرب الأمريكي، رؤية أفضل بكثير للمريخ عندما اختبأ خلف القمر، حيث لم يكن يتوجب عليهم سوى الاستيقاظ قبل طلوع الفجر ليشهدوا الحدث الفلكي الرائع، المعروف باسم الاحتجاب.
وتمكن عدد من المصورين الفلكيين من رصد الظاهرة الفريدة، والتقطوا صورا وفيديوهات توثق لحظة خروج المريخ من وراء القمر في نهاية الاحتجاب.
Lunar occultation of #Mars 2020. Note: I had to combine several images to get this shot. Enjoy!— Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) February 18, 2020
Meade 3000 Triplet APO, Meade 3" Focal Reducer, LX85 Mount, Canon 90D. pic.twitter.com/EPwFuRs9v1
Photos: When the moon hid Mars 🌕🔴— EarthSky (@earthskyscience) February 19, 2020
The moon will cover Mars 5 times in 2020, but the occultation on February 18, 2020 was the only one that will be accessible to viewers in much of North and Central America. Read more: https://t.co/vgFz9ds7BE 👓
Image via Raul Cortes. 📸 pic.twitter.com/GnQG1FBLNi
ويمكن رؤية كوكب المريخ وهو يرتفع فوق الطرف المظلم لقمرنا، في الوقت الذي كان فيه وجهه مضاء بنور الشمس بنحو 24%، ما يجعله يظهر في شكل هلال.
أما بالنسبة لمراقبي الحدث الفلكي في بقية أنحاء العالم، حيث لم يمر القمر مباشرة أمام المريخ، اقترب الجرمان السماويان من بعضهما في عتمة الليل، ما جعلهما يتشاركان في نفس خط الطول السماوي، في حدود الساعة 13:17 بتوقيت غرينتش.
Down in front! The crescent Moon will pass in front of Mars tomorrow morning at 7:16 AM EST, it reemerges at 8:59 AM EST. Too light to see in the East, but could be observed in the West.— John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) February 17, 2020
(Image: @andrewchaikin, via @rtphokie) pic.twitter.com/kzeRTZmfz6
ولم يكن هناك حاجة إلى التلسكوبات لمتابعة الحدث، لأن المريخ والقمر كانا مشرقين بما يكفي لرؤيتهما بالعين المجردة، على الرغم من أن التلسكوبات توفر متابعة أفضل للحدث الذي دام نحو ساعة قبل شروق الشمس.
Here's the moon uncovering Mars this morning. This is the end of the "occultation." Taken with a Canon 5Dmkiii, 10" f/5 reflector, PlaneWave L-350 mount, all remotely controlled. #astro #astronomy #astronomia #astrophotography #astrophotos #APOD #cosmos #galaxy #galaxies #Hubble #longexposure #milkyway #nasa #nightsky #nightimages #nightscape #nightphotography #sky #space #stars #telescope #universe
Here's a still from the end of the Mars occultation. You can see the "dark side" of the Moon. #astro #astronomy #astronomia #astrophotography #astrophotos #APOD #cosmos #galaxy #galaxies #Hubble #longexposure #milkyway #nasa #nightsky #nightimages #nightscape #nightphotography #sky #space #stars #telescope #universe
ومن المنتظر أن يعود هذا الحدث الفلكي الذي يجمع القمر والمريخ، في 18 مارس، في اليوم نفسه الذي سيحدث فيه اقتران القمر مع كوكبي المشتري وزحل.
المصدر: سبيس