ناسا تعيد تسمية أبعد كائن عن الأرض لصلته بـ"دلالات نازية"

Introducing ARROKOTH, my wacky, 2-headed KBO pal formerly known as MU69/Ultima Thule! He's just received his official name, proposed by the NH team who discovered him, & now accepted by the IAU. It's a Powhatan word meaning "sky." A reminder to all to keep looking upward!😊#Spacepic.twitter.com/Uvu5NNZw4a