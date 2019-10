وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية ترصد "شبحا" في الثريا

This is Barnard's Merope Nebula (IC 349), a cloud of interstellar gas and dust, taken by the NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope. It's passing close to the star Merope, which disrupts the nebula and creates the ghostly wispy effect seen here 👉 https://t.co/gBQ2HZV3Gn#Halloweenpic.twitter.com/6tELT2JMJF