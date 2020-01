الكشف عن سر غريب لانفصال ريهانا عن صديقها الملياردير السعودي

View this post on Instagram

so honored and proud to be the recipient of a British Fashion Award in the category of Urban Luxe! shout out to my incredible @fenty team, and my @LVMH partners! It’s been less than 7 months and we did it! 💪🏿 gang gang! @britishfashioncouncil thank you for this acknowledgment, I’ll never forget this moment! photo credits: @jenohill, Darren Gerrish @gettyimages, Jeff Spicer / BFC @gettyimages, Gareth Cattermole / BFC @gettyimages