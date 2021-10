طائرة قطرية تنقل أكثر من 300 شخص من أفغانستان

The 6th passengers flight just took off from #Kabul Airport.



More than 300 passengers which makes it the biggest flight yet since August.



It includes Afghan Journalists, Afghanistan’s Cricket team, but also nationals from 🇯🇵🇧🇪🇮🇪🇬🇧🇩🇪🇫🇮🇫🇷🇮🇹🇸🇪🇨🇦.



Welcome shortly to #Qatar 🙏🏼