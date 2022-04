أحدث وأقوى معالجات Qualcomm سيظهر في هواتف أندرويد

Today at 2PM PT, watch Sr. Marketing Manager @PJJacobowitz on #SamsungLive. He’ll share how the premium technology inside the @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered @SamsungMobileUS#GalaxyS22 & #GalaxyTabS8 is taking mobile photography to the next level. https://t.co/WHA62VyTkTpic.twitter.com/PLfyfmzWKp