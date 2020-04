تعرف على أحدث الهواتف المصفحة المخصصة لعشاق الألعاب

#Xiaomi engineering prototype, with a codename #Comet, and also features #IP68 water and dust resistance.



The device features an LCD display with SD710. Also: 4+64GB, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.900mAh battery, 12MP primary + 2MP secondary lens. It’s bad that this is only a prototype.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O9Yg3SpRTC