سعره أقل من 100 دولار.. Lenovo تكشف عن أحدث هواتفها

The newly released #LenovoA7 smartphone is powered by UNISOC #SC9863A Octa-core chipset platform.



The A7 comes with a 6.09-inch waterdrop display, 4000 mAh high-capacity removable battery with up to 416-hour standby time, a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera.