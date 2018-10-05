 
نادية مراد ودينيس موكويج يفوزان بجائزة نوبل للسلام

دينيس موكويجي وناديا مراد
منحت جائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2018 للطبيب، دينيس موكويج، من جمهورية الكونغو، والعراقية، نادية مراد، بفضل جهودهما لإنهاء استخدام العنف الجنسي كسلاح في الحرب والصراع المسلح.

وتقول لجنة نوبل إن الطبيب الكونغولي، دينيس موكويج، كان "أهم وأكبر رمز موحد على الصعيدين الوطني والدولي للنضال من أجل إنهاء العنف الجنسي في الحروب والنزاعات المسلحة".

أما نادية مراد، التي تنتمي للأقلية الأيزيدية في العراق، والتي اختطفت من قبل تنظيم "داعش"، وتعرضت للاغتصاب والإساءات مرارا، فقد منحت الجائزة لأنها "أظهرت شجاعة غير مألوفة خلال سردها لمعاناتها الخاصة".

المصدر: غارديان

