نادية مراد ودينيس موكويج يفوزان بجائزة نوبل للسلام
منحت جائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2018 للطبيب، دينيس موكويج، من جمهورية الكونغو، والعراقية، نادية مراد، بفضل جهودهما لإنهاء استخدام العنف الجنسي كسلاح في الحرب والصراع المسلح.
وتقول لجنة نوبل إن الطبيب الكونغولي، دينيس موكويج، كان "أهم وأكبر رمز موحد على الصعيدين الوطني والدولي للنضال من أجل إنهاء العنف الجنسي في الحروب والنزاعات المسلحة".
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. #NobelPrize#NobelPeacePrizepic.twitter.com/LaICSbQXWM
أما نادية مراد، التي تنتمي للأقلية الأيزيدية في العراق، والتي اختطفت من قبل تنظيم "داعش"، وتعرضت للاغتصاب والإساءات مرارا، فقد منحت الجائزة لأنها "أظهرت شجاعة غير مألوفة خلال سردها لمعاناتها الخاصة".
2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. #NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/MY6IdYWN1e— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018
Nadia Murad, awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims.#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/NeF70ig09J— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018
The physician Denis Mukwege, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, has spent large parts of his adult life helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Mukwege and his staff have treated thousands of patients who have fallen victim to such assaults. pic.twitter.com/9CrNWfj7zu— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018
المصدر: غارديان