Our Director of Old Master Paintings, Andrew McKenzie, highlights a newly discovered portrait of Queen Elizabeth. #SpecialistStories - "As a historian with a lifelong passion for British history, I am fascinated by this previously unrecorded portrait of Elizabeth I painted in 1562. This work is especially unusual as it depicts Elizabeth in her earlier years, where she was facing a precarious period in her reign: dogged by threats from both home and abroad, her thrones was by no means secure. This portrait was a crucial element in projecting a new image of Elizabeth – the youthful queen radiates a sense of authority and confidence." - Old Master Paintings 4 Dec 2019, starting at 15:00 GMT London, New Bond Street