بلومبيرغ: الصين تتخلى عن تحديد هدف النمو لعام 2020
قالت وكالة بلومبيرغ يوم الجمعة إن الصين قررت عدم تحديد هدف النمو الاقتصادي لعام 2020 بسبب جائحة كورونا.
وقالت الوكالة إنها حصلت على هذه المعلومات من تقرير للبرلمان الصيني دون تقديم أي تفاصيل أخرى.
BREAKING: China will not set a numerical target for gross domestic product growth this year, according to the text of Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy address set for Friday and seen by Bloomberg News https://t.co/48vazIAbrMpic.twitter.com/TF8kPmCQr1— Bloomberg Next China (@next_china) May 22, 2020
LIVE: Premier Li Keqiang outlines China's biggest policy plans—from the economy to trade and the pandemic—at the National People's Congress https://t.co/slD388PnYIhttps://t.co/BVq8Y9SHup— Bloomberg (@business) May 22, 2020
وكانت وسائل إعلام قالت أوائل هذا الشهر إن بكين تدرس بجدية إمكانية عدم تحديد هدف لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي لهذا العام بسبب الشكوك الكبيرة بشأن مستقبل الاقتصاد على خلفية الجائحة.
المصدر: بلومبيرغ