بلومبيرغ: الصين تتخلى عن تحديد هدف النمو لعام 2020

قالت وكالة بلومبيرغ يوم الجمعة إن الصين قررت عدم تحديد هدف النمو الاقتصادي لعام 2020 بسبب جائحة كورونا.

وقالت الوكالة إنها حصلت على هذه المعلومات من تقرير للبرلمان الصيني دون تقديم أي تفاصيل أخرى.

وكانت وسائل إعلام قالت أوائل هذا الشهر إن بكين تدرس بجدية إمكانية عدم تحديد هدف لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي لهذا العام بسبب الشكوك الكبيرة بشأن مستقبل الاقتصاد على خلفية الجائحة.

المصدر: بلومبيرغ

