ترامب يقع في خطأ "لا يغتفر"
وقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في خطأ "لا يغتفر"، بإخفاقه في تلوين علم الولايات المتحدة.
وذكر موقع "مشابل" الأمريكي، يوم الأحد، أن ترامب كان مع زوجته ميلانيا ووزير الصحة إليكس آزار، في زيارة إلى مستشفى أطفال بولاية أوهايو الأسبوع الماضي عندما رصدت الكاميرات خطأ ترامب، حيث أضاف شريطا باللون الأزرق إلى العلم الأمريكي، عوضا عن الخطين الأحمر والأبيض.
وانتشر الخبر عندما نشر وزير الصحة تغريدة عن الزيارة على "تويتر"، مرفقة بصور تظهر خطأ ترامب.
The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA— Alex Azar (@SecAzar) 25 августа 2018 г.
Today, President @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS Melania toured the neonatal intensive care unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, learning more about a specialized program to care for babies born into the opioid crisis. Via @ABCWorldNews@DavidMuirpic.twitter.com/tSvhM0D8Z5— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) 25 августа 2018 г.
ونشر المغردون سيلا من التعليقات على خطأ ترامب.
The President has colored his flag wrong.— Talia (@2020fight) 25 августа 2018 г.
That is all. pic.twitter.com/wWXBgR9I6V
Proof it’s real ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/prYOGetq33— Talia (@2020fight) 25 августа 2018 г.
25 августа 2018 г.
Meaning of the Thin Blue Line Flag: The Blue represents the officer and the courage they find deep inside when faced with insurmountable odds pic.twitter.com/7slHfbNZYH— Larkin Jackson (@LarkinJackson) 25 августа 2018 г.
المصدر: موقع "مشابل" الأمريكي + تويتر