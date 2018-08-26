 
ترامب يقع في خطأ "لا يغتفر"

وقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في خطأ "لا يغتفر"، بإخفاقه في تلوين علم الولايات المتحدة.

وذكر موقع "مشابل" الأمريكي، يوم الأحد، أن ترامب كان مع زوجته ميلانيا ووزير الصحة إليكس آزار، في زيارة إلى مستشفى أطفال بولاية أوهايو الأسبوع الماضي عندما رصدت الكاميرات خطأ ترامب، حيث أضاف شريطا باللون الأزرق إلى العلم الأمريكي، عوضا عن الخطين الأحمر والأبيض.

وانتشر الخبر عندما نشر وزير الصحة تغريدة عن الزيارة على "تويتر"، مرفقة بصور تظهر خطأ ترامب.

ونشر المغردون سيلا من التعليقات على خطأ ترامب.

