الهند.. نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص بسبب الفيضانات

Truck Load carrying 15.84 Tonnes of #KeralaFloodsRelief materials on behalf of Bombay Dioceses on its way to Kerala from Mumbai.



Will be distributed in Kerala under H.G.Geevarghese Mar Coorilos's directions.



Thanks to Fr.Thomas Myalil#KeralaFloods@CMOKeralapic.twitter.com/wXuLP1T0dH