ربان الطائرة الإيرانية المنكوبة.. بطل لم يسعفه الحظ ثانية!

Hojat Foulad, the pilot of @asemanairlines's #ATR72 which crashed today with 66 people on board the flight from #Tehran to #Yasuj, had saved the lives of all passengers & crew on board the same flight only 4 years ago when the plane crash landed with engine failure. #سقوط_هواپیماpic.twitter.com/Ij24Jqqtg8