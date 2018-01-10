 
مباشر

زلزال مدمر يضرب هندوراس وتخوف من "تسونامي"

أخبار العالم

زلزال مدمر يضرب هندوراس وتخوف من
تويتر
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/jq18

ضرب زلزال عنيف بقوة 7.8 درجات على مقياس ريختر صباح اليوم الأربعاء شمال شرق هندوراس في منطقة البحر الكاريبي، بحسب هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية.

وقالت الهيئة إن مركز الزلزال وقع على بعد 201 كيلومترا إلى الشمال الشرقي من قرية بارا - باتوكا في هندوراس، وبلغ عمقه 33 كيلومترا.

وأعلنت السلطات عن احتمال خطر حدوث "تسونامي".

وبحسب المصادر المحلية، شعر السكان بالزلزال في معظم أنحاء هندوراس، وفي الجزء الجنوبي من المكسيك، بما في ذلك في كانكون بالشمال الشرقي للبلاد.

المصدر: وكالات

نتاليا عبدالله 

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2018 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة