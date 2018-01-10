زلزال مدمر يضرب هندوراس وتخوف من "تسونامي"
ضرب زلزال عنيف بقوة 7.8 درجات على مقياس ريختر صباح اليوم الأربعاء شمال شرق هندوراس في منطقة البحر الكاريبي، بحسب هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية.
وقالت الهيئة إن مركز الزلزال وقع على بعد 201 كيلومترا إلى الشمال الشرقي من قرية بارا - باتوكا في هندوراس، وبلغ عمقه 33 كيلومترا.
وأعلنت السلطات عن احتمال خطر حدوث "تسونامي".
⚠️Strong #earthquake (#sismo) mb=5.0 - 18 KM East of #Putre, #Chile. Depth: 124.9 KM.— American Earthquakes (@earthquakevt) 10 января 2018 г.
More info at: https://t.co/GpI4BlhIjL |<.
*Also felt in #Tacna, #Peru*.#EQVT, #temblor. pic.twitter.com/IOQ0n9acIf
A 7.8 Earthquake off the waters of Honduras, Mexico, Cuba, Belize and Jamaica, possible tsunami warning. #earthquakepic.twitter.com/kz5GUadoRC— Planetary Geologist (@planetgeologist) 10 января 2018 г.
12:30AM: The Ocean Continues to Recede in San Pedro. Belize as the tsunami threat continues for Belize and Honduras.— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) 10 января 2018 г.
Stay away from coastal areas if you reside in Belize or Honduras' Caribbean coasts!
Video: Breaking News Belize pic.twitter.com/ylI1a8sM5X
Warning!!!! Please be advised of Tsunami warning in Belize, waterline has already start receding countrywide. Please notify friends and family, get to high ground! Possible hit within the hour! #belizetsunami@CNN@cnnbrk#tsunamipic.twitter.com/dAoaYypLkO— U.S. Belize Trade (@usbelizetrade) 10 января 2018 г.
وبحسب المصادر المحلية، شعر السكان بالزلزال في معظم أنحاء هندوراس، وفي الجزء الجنوبي من المكسيك، بما في ذلك في كانكون بالشمال الشرقي للبلاد.
المصدر: وكالات
نتاليا عبدالله