ماسك: دعم كييف ماليا لن يسعفها في المواجهة مع روسيا

Here's an edited version of the space hosted by @DavidSacks with @elonmusk@VivekGRamaswamy@JDVance1@SenMikeLee and others regarding the $100 billion Ukraine bill.



This version boosts audio quality and cuts time by 35%.



Thank you @DavidCarbutt_ for the work! pic.twitter.com/PjBASJNVTe