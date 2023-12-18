 
مباشر

بالفيديو.. إخلاء مطار فورت لودرديل في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية

أخبار العالم

بالفيديو.. إخلاء مطار فورت لودرديل في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية
AFP
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/wm97

أخلي مطار فورت لودرديل الدولي في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، بسبب تهديد بوجود قنبلة، فيما نصح أمن المطار والشرطة الجميع بمغادرة ردهة المطار.

وكتبت سلطات المطار في منشور عبر منصة X: "تحذير السفر: نظرا لتطور حادث متعلق بالأمن، قامت سلطات إنفاذ القانون بإخلاء الطابق العلوي من المبنى رقم 1 وأغلقت مؤقتا صالة المغادرة في ظل قدر كبير من الحذر حتى إشعار آخر. سيتم نشر التحديثات عند توفر المزيد من المعلومات".

بدوره، أعلن لمكتب عمدة مقاطعة بروارد، أن عناصره استجابوا لتهديد بوجود قنبلة حوالي الساعة 5:26 مساء يوم الأحد بالتوقيت المحلي، وتم اعتقال رجل للتحقيق معه.

وذكر أنه من باب الاحتياط، تم إخلاء الطابق العلوي من المبنى رقم 1 بينما تقوم فرقة المتفجرات بالتحقيق في مكان الحادث.

وفي وقت لاحق، أعلنت سلطات المطار أن" قوات إنفاذ القانون قامت بتطهير الحادث الأمني ​​​​في المبنى رقم 1 وعادت جميع عمليات الطرق والمطار بالمطار إلى طبيعتها".

المصدر: RT + CBS news

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2023 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا