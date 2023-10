بالفيديو.. ناشطو مناخ يقتحمون عرضا مسرحيا في لندن

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis.



🦺 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.



💬 “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?



🌡 The fossil fuel show can't go on: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKApic.twitter.com/nCXsIGINoS