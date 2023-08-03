القضاء على 3 أمريكيين في أوكرانيا (صور)
تناقل نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء عن مقتل ثلاثة مرتزقة أمريكيين إضافيين، قاتلوا إلى جانب قوات كييف في أوكرانيا.
وذكروا أن المرتزقة قتلوا في الـ31 من يوليو الماضي.
وأضافوا أن المرتزقة القتلى جنود أمريكيون سابقون، وهم جيف جونز، وأندرو ويبر، ولانس لورانس.
وقُتل جونز على محور أرتيموفسكي في دونيتسك، في حين لا تتوفر معلومات حول مكان تصفية رفيقيه.
المصدر: RT