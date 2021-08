ترفع علم سنغافورة.. تفاصيل جديدة عن حادثة "ناقلة الفجيرة" (صور)

Warning 001/Aug/2021



Category: Incident - Non Piracy



Description: An Incident is currently underway in position 2459.5N 05728.6E (Approx.

61 NM East of Fujairah) Investigations ongoing.https://t.co/HAOeC8qZAJ#MaritimeSecurity#MarSecpic.twitter.com/lah2vXIFWu