أفغانستان.. أنباء عن سقوط عدة مناطق في قبضة "طالبان" وكابل تعلن تصفية عشرات المسلحين

Sources say 13 districts have fallen to the Taliban in the last 24 hours.



The districts include Kishm, Darayim, Tishkan, Tagab, Wardooj, Shahr-e-Bozorg, Raghistan, Jorm and Yaftal in Badakhshan, Kalafgan and Farkhar in Takhar, Zurmat in Paktia and Shah Wali Kot in Kandahar. pic.twitter.com/j2IMhc7Egh