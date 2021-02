بالفيديو.. مقتل شرطيين هنديين برصاص مهاجمين مجهولين في كشمير

#BarzullaTerrorAttackUpdate: Both the injured #policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture. @JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/dP9jJrFPCd