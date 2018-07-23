 
سحر مكياج أم مكياج ساحر؟؟

اكتسبت الفنانة الصربية ميريانا كيكا ميلوسيفيتش، شهرة واسعة حول العالم، بفضل سحر المكياج، الذي تصنع من خلاله على جسدها أوهاما بصرية تحير المشاهد قبل معرفة الطريقة.

كما تقول الفنانة نفسها، يمكن أن يستغرق العمل على "الوهم" الواحد من ساعة وحتى تسع ساعات.

المصدر: وكالات

