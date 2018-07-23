سحر مكياج أم مكياج ساحر؟؟
اكتسبت الفنانة الصربية ميريانا كيكا ميلوسيفيتش، شهرة واسعة حول العالم، بفضل سحر المكياج، الذي تصنع من خلاله على جسدها أوهاما بصرية تحير المشاهد قبل معرفة الطريقة.
كما تقول الفنانة نفسها، يمكن أن يستغرق العمل على "الوهم" الواحد من ساعة وحتى تسع ساعات.
Last year they made me so happy because they shared a lot of my videos and I always love to watch them how they comments my new creation 😍 I am always excited when i see my work on their show 💕😊 They are so funny and i am in love with all @rightthisminute crew 💓💓💓 Thank you so much guys for supporting me and For this video 😘💗 See you soon ... 😉 #art #bodyart #makeupart #creative #creativemakeup #creativemakeupartist #dope #dopeart #mua #muaartist #makeupjunkie #opticalillusion #mirjanakikamilosevic #animation #rightthisminute #bodypainting #painting #drawing #skills #artskills
المصدر: وكالات