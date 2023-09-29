 
بالفيديو.. تفجير انتحاري قرب مسجد في باكستان

قتل 52 شخصا وجرح 50، في تفجير انتحاري وقع اليوم الجمعة، قرب مسجد في ولاية بلوشستان جنوب غربي باكستان.

وقالت الشرطة ومسؤول حكومي إن قنبلة قوية انفجرت قرب مسجد خلال تجمع حاشد للاحتفال بالمولد النبوي الشريف.

المصدر: RT

