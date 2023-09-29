بالفيديو.. تفجير انتحاري قرب مسجد في باكستان
قتل 52 شخصا وجرح 50، في تفجير انتحاري وقع اليوم الجمعة، قرب مسجد في ولاية بلوشستان جنوب غربي باكستان.
وقالت الشرطة ومسؤول حكومي إن قنبلة قوية انفجرت قرب مسجد خلال تجمع حاشد للاحتفال بالمولد النبوي الشريف.
BREAKING - Another powerful blast in Friday prayers in Hangu KPK, Blast in #Mosque during #Jumma khutba
Target was police personnel, who were praying Jumma.
#BreakingNews - At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 injured in #Blast near Mosque in #Pakistan
Another powerful blast in Pakistan: Explosion rocks a mosque in Hangu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; several feared trapped
Read more: https://t.co/r8TqfF6H7Spic.twitter.com/gmFmY10ac9
المصدر: RT