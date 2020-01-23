شاهد.. رصد أجسام طائرة مجهولة في سماء لندن
تداولت شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي الثلاثاء 21 يناير شريط فيديو من لندن يظهر أجساما طائرة مجهولة في سماء المدينة لم تكن درونات وليست أقمارا صناعية أو نجوما، بحسب من صور ونشر الفيديو.
Anybody else in London spot this strange cluster of lights in the sky earlier? Definitely not drones, not satellites and not stars as they moved away slowly. #London#sky#UFOs#strangepic.twitter.com/2knqABj8IW— Tristam Mayes 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@that_crane_guy) January 21, 2020