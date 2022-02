عينة "دوللي" تقدم أول دليل على إصابة الديناصورات بعدوى تشبه الإنفلونزا قبل 150 مليون عام

NEW PAPER DAY! After A LONG TIME in the works, I want to share with you all the VERY 1ST CASE of an avian-style RESPIRATORY INFECTION in a non-avian DINOSAUR! You heard me right readers – AND IT’S IN A #SAUROPOD!



(Ewan Wolff, Matt Wedel, Sophie Dennison, & @WitmerLab) pic.twitter.com/bfKuWZs1Uf