روسيا ترفع السرية عن أحدث طائراتها العملاقة!

The Russian Air Force received an Il-76MD-90A (serial # 109) today from Aviastar-SP. This is the 6th Il-76MD-90A including the prototype, the installation batch of 3, and the first serial produced aircraft (serial # 108) as part of the 2012 contract. 1/https://t.co/a25L855mPbpic.twitter.com/ncwnPEO7fN