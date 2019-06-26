صور مثيرة من محطة الفضاء الدولية لثوران بركان رايكوك

View this post on Instagram

Raikoke Erupts 🌋 . Unlike some of its perpetually active neighbors on the Kamchatka Peninsula, #Raikoke #Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. The small, oval-shaped island most recently exploded in 1924 and in 1778. 🗻 The dormant period ended around 4:00 a.m. local time on June 22, 2019, when a vast #plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater. Several satellites—as well as astronauts on the #InternationalSpaceStation—observed as a thick plume rose and then streamed east as it was pulled into the circulation of a storm in the North Pacific. 👨‍🚀 On the morning of June 22, #astronauts shot a photograph (above) of the #volcanicplume rising in a narrow column and then spreading out in a part of the plume known as the umbrella region. That is the area where the density of the plume and the surrounding air equalize and the plume stops rising. The ring of clouds at the base of the column appears to be water vapor. ☁️ "What a spectacular image," said Simon Carn, a volcanologist at Michigan Tech. "The ring of white puffy clouds at the base of the column might be a sign of ambient air being drawn into the column and the condensation of water vapor. Or it could be a rising plume from interaction between magma and seawater because Raikoke is a small island and flows likely entered the water." 🏞️ After an initial surge of activity that included several distinct explosive pulses, activity subsided and strong winds spread the ash across the Pacific. By the next day, just a faint remnant of the ash remained visible to a NASA satellite instrument. 🛰️ Since ash contains sharp fragments of rock and volcanic glass, it poses a serious hazard to aircraft. The Tokyo and Anchorage Volcanic Ash Advisory Centers have been tracking the plume closely and have issued several notes to aviators indicating that ash had reached an altitude of 13 kilometers (8 miles). Meanwhile, data from the CALIPSO satellite indicate that parts of the plume may have reached 17 kilometers (10 miles). ✈️