صور مثيرة من محطة الفضاء الدولية لثوران بركان رايكوك
التقط الرواد على متن المحطة الفضائية الدولية صورا مذهلة لثوران بركان رايكوك في جزر الكوريل التابعة للأراضي الروسية.
ويقع البركان في إحدى جزر الكوريل الأربع، غير المأهولة، والتي تشكل همزة وصل بين روسيا واليابان (بين شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا الروسية وجزيرة هوكايدو اليابانية)، في شمال شرق المحيط الهادئ.
An unexpected series of blasts from the remote #Raikoke volcano in the Kuril Islands sent ash and volcanic gases streaming high over the North Pacific Ocean. https://t.co/ptL4i4dNOH#NASApic.twitter.com/XAUziKxurK— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) June 24, 2019
وثار البركان آخر مرة في عام 1924، لكنه استفاق مرة أخرى في 22 يونيو الجاري، حيث أرسل عمودا ضخما من الرماد والغاز إلى السماء، في ساعات مبكرة من صباح يوم السبت.
ونشرت ناسا صورا للثوران غير المتوقع للبركان، حيث يمكن من خلالها رؤية عمود الرماد يمتد فوق المحيط، وقد التقطت الصور بواسطة قمر "كوبرنيك سينتينيل".
Raikoke Erupts 🌋 . Unlike some of its perpetually active neighbors on the Kamchatka Peninsula, #Raikoke #Volcano on the Kuril Islands rarely erupts. The small, oval-shaped island most recently exploded in 1924 and in 1778. 🗻 The dormant period ended around 4:00 a.m. local time on June 22, 2019, when a vast #plume of ash and volcanic gases shot up from its 700-meter-wide crater. Several satellites—as well as astronauts on the #InternationalSpaceStation—observed as a thick plume rose and then streamed east as it was pulled into the circulation of a storm in the North Pacific. 👨🚀 On the morning of June 22, #astronauts shot a photograph (above) of the #volcanicplume rising in a narrow column and then spreading out in a part of the plume known as the umbrella region. That is the area where the density of the plume and the surrounding air equalize and the plume stops rising. The ring of clouds at the base of the column appears to be water vapor. ☁️ “What a spectacular image,” said Simon Carn, a volcanologist at Michigan Tech. “The ring of white puffy clouds at the base of the column might be a sign of ambient air being drawn into the column and the condensation of water vapor. Or it could be a rising plume from interaction between magma and seawater because Raikoke is a small island and flows likely entered the water.” 🏞️ After an initial surge of activity that included several distinct explosive pulses, activity subsided and strong winds spread the ash across the Pacific. By the next day, just a faint remnant of the ash remained visible to a NASA satellite instrument. 🛰️ Since ash contains sharp fragments of rock and volcanic glass, it poses a serious hazard to aircraft. The Tokyo and Anchorage Volcanic Ash Advisory Centers have been tracking the plume closely and have issued several notes to aviators indicating that ash had reached an altitude of 13 kilometers (8 miles). Meanwhile, data from the CALIPSO satellite indicate that parts of the plume may have reached 17 kilometers (10 miles). ✈️ See more imagery (link in bio): go.nasa.gov/2ZRwCiV
وانتقل جزء كبير من الرماد شرقا فوق بحر بيرنغ، وأصدرت السلطات تحذيرات للملاحة الجوية في المنطقة لاتخاذ التدابير اللازمة، نظرا لأن القطع الصغيرة من الصخور والزجاج البركاني تشكل خطرا على الطائرات.
وعلى عكس البراكين المجاورة والنشطة دائما في شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا، نادرا ما ينفجر بركان رايكوك، الذي يبلغ قطر حفرته نحو 700 متر.
المصدر: سي نات