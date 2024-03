وقع على منديل.. عرض أول وعد تعاقدي لميسي مع برشلونة للبيع في مزاد (صور)

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒂 𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅 ✨



The napkin upon which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first Barcelona contract is currently showcased in New York. 🐐



It will be available for bidding in an online auction starting at a price of more than $380,000 💰🤯#Messipic.twitter.com/tIfFDVXc5h