الروسي نورمحمدوف يهزم الأمريكي بريموس ويحافظ على حزام بطل "Bellator" (فيديو)

ALHAMDULILAH.



25 year old Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, improves to 18-0 and retains the Bellator Lightweight Championship. He wins a dominant 50-45 decision.



He advances to the finals of the Bellator Grand Prix, awaiting the winner of Shabily and Pitbull.… pic.twitter.com/aRLp26nk5Q