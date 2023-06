شاهد.. مقاتل جزائري يتعرض لضربة قاضية قوية!

Superlek 🇹🇭 closes the show with a first-round KO of Nabil Anane! 🏆#ONEFridayFights22

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL… pic.twitter.com/9JesoItvZd