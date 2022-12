مفاجآت في التشكيلة المثالية لثمن نهائي مونديال قطر 2022

🗺️ | Team of the Week



Round of 16 at #Qatar2022 wrapped up yesterday, which means it's now time for our brand new TOTW! ⬇️



Following their huge win last night, Portugal lead the way with four players featured, while Gonçalo Ramos is our Player of the Week. 👏👏#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/Ukv9fza7pF