الذكاء الاصطناعي يكشف الدولة المرشحة للفوز بكأس إفريقيا

𝐀𝐅𝐂𝐎𝐍 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏: 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧? 🏆



Our pre-tournament #AFCON2021 predictions have Nigeria and Morocco as the most likely teams to win the Africa Cup of Nations, starting on Sunday.



Read how we've got these results & how we think the tournament will play out. ⬇️