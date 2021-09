رونالدو على موعد مع رقم تاريخي الليلة

Ronaldo’s last #PL appearance was in May 2009 against Arsenal



If he plays for Man United against Newcastle it will set a new record for longest gap between appearances in #PL history ➡️ 𝟭𝟮 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝟭𝟭𝟴 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀#MUNNEWpic.twitter.com/CcHONvmkx9