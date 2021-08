باريس سان جيرمان يحطم الرقم القياسي العالمي في "تيك توك".. متقدما على برشلونة

📲⚽ TOP 5 most popular football clubs in the world ranked by total views on #TikTok during july 2021!



🎶⏯🎶



1.@PSG_inside 244M



2.@FCBarcelona 92,5M



3.@ManUtd 54,9M



4.@realmadrid 41,1M



5.@fcsm_official 40,5M pic.twitter.com/k2NhmGYEME