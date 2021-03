شاهد.. احتفال علي أبو شيرين بتأهل السودان لأمم إفريقيا

🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:



🇸🇩 Sudan 2-0 South Africa 🇿🇦



The Falcons of Jediane score twice, maintain a clean sheet, and qualify to the #TotalAFCON ✅#TotalAFCONQ2021pic.twitter.com/2gwFA5ylF4