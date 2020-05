كيليني "معجب" بسواريز لعضه في كأس العالم 2014 (فيديو صور)

Chiellini on Suarez:



“The truth is, I admire his mischief. Suarez and I are similar and I like facing strikers like him.



“I too am a son of a b***h on the field and proud of it.



"Mischief and a little bit of malice are part of the game. I wouldn't call that cheating."