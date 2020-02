برشلونة يعاني من لعنة إيطاليا مرة أخرى في دوري الأبطال

2006 - @FCBarcelona’s last away win vs Italian opposition in the @ChampionsLeague knockout stages came in April 2006, when they beat AC Milan 1-0, courtesy of a Ludovic Giuly goal; current Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso played in that game for AC Milan. Stump#ACMilanBarcelonapic.twitter.com/LzrRwPE1gq