الرابطة الدولية للصحافة الرياضية: ميسي أفضل رياضي وليفربول أفضل فريق عام 2019

.@Simone_Biles and Lionel Messi have been named the best athletes of 2019 by AIPS!

331 journalists from 102 countries voted for the Champions of 2019.

Earlier @LFC was announced the Best Team & @IAAFDoha2019, the Best Press Facility!



🔗https://t.co/wTymFBFj5U by @MariaPiaBeltra2pic.twitter.com/Ija4obZjze