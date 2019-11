دجوكوفيتش يحرز لقبه الخامس في بطولة باريس (فيديو)

Most Tour-Level Titles in Open Era (Est. April 1968)



🇺🇸 Connors: 109

🇨🇭 Federer: 103

🇨🇿 Lendl: 94

🇪🇸 Nadal: 84

🇷🇸 @DjokerNole: 77

🇺🇸 John McEnroe: 77



Now level with McEnroe...@DjokerNole is coming for the rest!#RolexParisMasterspic.twitter.com/3hUaaTr3X0