النفس الأخير لنجم يحتضر

View this post on Instagram

VLT captures a fleeting moment in time. The faint, ephemeral glow emanating from the #planetary #nebula ESO 577-24 persists for only a short time — around 10,000 years, a blink of an eye in #astronomical terms. ESO's Very Large Telescope captured this shell of glowing ionised gas — the last breath of the dying #star whose simmering remains are visible at the heart of this image. As the gaseous shell of this planetary nebula expands and grows dimmer, it will slowly disappear from sight. This image of ESO 577-24 was created as part of the ESO Cosmic Gems Programme, an initiative that produces images of interesting, intriguing, or visually attractive objects using ESO #telescopes for the purposes of education and public outreach. The programme makes use of #telescope time that cannot be used for scientific #observations; nevertheless, the data collected are made available to #astronomers through the ESO Science Archive. Image credit: ESO #eso #universe #astronomy #science #nebula #paranal #vlt #photogram #spaceisbeautiful #neverstopexploring #instaspace