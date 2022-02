هابل يرصد انفجارا نجميا في مجرة كونية "غريبة الأطوار"

It's okay to be different! ✨



Take it from the dwarf irregular galaxy NGC 1705, glittering in this week’s #HubbleFriday image.



Approximately 17 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy is known as a cosmic oddball due to its size and shape. For more: https://t.co/dpk7YLPctypic.twitter.com/N5KyZYcdBB