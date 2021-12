التقاط صورة مقربة بتفاصيل مذهلة لجار درب التبانة

“It was surprising to see just how clear this image was. We were able to see small-scale structures for the first time.”#ANUExpert@NickolasPingel led the team that captured this stunning image, but can you guess what it is? 📷🤔🌌



📖 https://t.co/5Mm0b8i9Xapic.twitter.com/jIayY1lXKW