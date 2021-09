هابل يحتفل بعيده الحادي والثلاثين عبر مشاركة صورة مذهلة لنجم متفجر!

🔵 Dual nature 🔴



These #HubbleFriday views show different aspects of the expanding shell of gas and dust surrounding the star AG Carinae.



This nebula is about five light-years wide and 10,000 years old! Learn more and try our interactive image slider: https://t.co/MiE4HtwRgcpic.twitter.com/CmfZNiNqgS