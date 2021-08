علماء الفلك يكشفون سر "أزمة الطاقة ' لكوكب المشتري

Jupiter’s energy crisis has baffled astronomers for decades.



But now, after research by @JAXA_en and @uniofleicester researchers at the @KeckObservatory, we’ve found the secret to the gas giant’s atmospheric heating.



👉 https://t.co/xpMOuZhCQ6 👈#ResearchCitizenspic.twitter.com/MN5mMLY6ze