أهو انفجار من الماضي؟.. الأرض تكتسب "قمرا صغيرا" جديدا!

Asteroid 2020 SO may get captured by Earth from Oct 2020 - May 2021. Current nominal trajectory shows shows capture through L2, and escape through L1. Highly-chaotic path, so be prepared for lots of revisions as new observations come in.